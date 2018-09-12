CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Yao Jing, Ambassador of China to Pakistan, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday, says an ISPR press release.

During the meeting, the COAS reiterated that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is economic future of Pakistan and its security shall never be compromised.

While matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were also discussed during the meeting.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated conduct of successful visit of Chinese foreign minister and across the board support for the CPEC in Pakistan.