Security plan for Muharram in KP finalised

PESHAWAR: A security plan was finalised for Muharram in the provincial capital and other districts of the province on Tuesday.

An official at the Central Police Office said the security plan had been chalked out for 266 imambargahs across the province.

“Extraordinary security will be deployed for 460 processions and 2643 gatherings during Ashura. As many as 118 processions will be carried out from 71 imambargahs in the provincial capital,” director public relations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Waqar Ahmad told reporters.

The official added that all the regional and district police officers had been directed to ensure foolproof arrangements for peaceful observance of the Ashura. He added that 194 processions would be brought out from 69 imambargahs in Dera Ismail Khan and 28 from as many as imambargahs in Hangu.

The official said extraordinary security arrangements had been made in and around the sensitive and most sensitive imambargahs and routes of processions.