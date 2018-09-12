GCU distinction

The Government College University (GCU) has secured seven positions in the Lahore Board Intermediate Examinations 2018. Hussnain Mushtaq (1045 marks) and Humza Ahmed (1044 marks) have clinched the first and second positions in pre-medical group among boys. In the pre-engineering among boys, Muhammad Haris Shah (1049 marks) and Sheraz Ahmad (1049 marks) jointly bagged the second position while Muhammad Usama (1048 marks) got third position. In commerce group among boys, Muhammad Safi-Ullah Javaid secured second position with 997 marks. In humanities group among boys, Taimoor Raza Sultan got third position with 948 marks.