Amin reaches Essa Lab Open under-18 semi-finals

KARACHI: Amin Shafi reached the semi-finals of under-18 singles in the 7th Essa Lab Open National Senior & Junior Tennis Championship at DA Creek Club here on Tuesday.

Amin thrashed Osama Khan 6-2, 6-2 in their quarter-final clash. In the second round, Abdullah Adnan from Lahore smashed Asad Bachani from Hyderabad 6-0, 6-0 and Rayyan Jawad overpowered Nadir Bachani from Hyderabad 6-3, 7-6, 11-9.

Ahmed Kamil beat S Oanuddin 7-5, 6-4 in the under-16 singles quarter-finals. In the under-14 singles quarterfinals, Yahya defeated Farooq 6-4, 6-2. Mahatir Mohammad beat Hasnain 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.

In under-12 singles quarter-finals, Bilal Asim beat Ibrahim 8-0; Nadir Mirza beat Kashan Tariq 8-2, and Ibrahim Noman beat Duruf Das 8-5. In the 55 plus singles first round, Mohtashim Bullah beat M Akram 8-1, Mushtaq Ahmed defeated Nasir 8-2, and Karim Gul won against Kareemgul Agha 8-2. In the mixed doubles category of soft tennis, Zubair Raza and Qudsia Raja beat Yumna and Hussain 5-1. Eraj Batool and Ali defeated Eibad Sarwar and Marium Shahid 5-0.