Wed September 12, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady’s demise

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2018

Amin reaches Essa Lab Open under-18 semi-finals

KARACHI: Amin Shafi reached the semi-finals of under-18 singles in the 7th Essa Lab Open National Senior & Junior Tennis Championship at DA Creek Club here on Tuesday.

Amin thrashed Osama Khan 6-2, 6-2 in their quarter-final clash. In the second round, Abdullah Adnan from Lahore smashed Asad Bachani from Hyderabad 6-0, 6-0 and Rayyan Jawad overpowered Nadir Bachani from Hyderabad 6-3, 7-6, 11-9.

Ahmed Kamil beat S Oanuddin 7-5, 6-4 in the under-16 singles quarter-finals.  In the under-14 singles quarterfinals, Yahya defeated Farooq 6-4, 6-2. Mahatir Mohammad beat Hasnain 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.

In under-12 singles quarter-finals, Bilal Asim beat Ibrahim 8-0; Nadir Mirza beat Kashan Tariq 8-2, and Ibrahim Noman beat Duruf Das 8-5. In the 55 plus singles first round, Mohtashim Bullah beat M Akram 8-1, Mushtaq Ahmed defeated Nasir 8-2, and Karim Gul won against Kareemgul Agha 8-2. In the mixed doubles category of soft tennis, Zubair Raza and Qudsia Raja beat Yumna and Hussain 5-1. Eraj Batool and Ali defeated Eibad Sarwar and Marium Shahid 5-0.

