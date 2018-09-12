Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole
Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady’s demise

People saddened by former first lady’s demise
NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM
Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife
Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise
SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Sports

AFP
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bradley snaps six-year win drought to capture BMW crown

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: American Keegan Bradley snapped a six-year US PGA winless skid on Monday, parring the first playoff hole to defeat new world number one Justin Rose for the BMW Championship crown.

Bradley won his fourth career title, his third in a playoff, to deny Rose his third triumph of the season even though the runner-up effort was enough to see the Englishman atop the rankings for the first time in his career.

Rose lipped out a 15-foot par putt at the 72nd hole to shoot three-under par 67 and match Bradley, who closed with a 64, on 20-under 260 at rain-softened Aronimink in a final round delayed a day by showers.

Bradley, the 2011 PGA Championship winner, had not won since taking the WGC Bridgestone Invitational. It was also his first title since abandoning the controversial belly putter.

“A lot has happened to me over these six years,” Bradley said.“The belly putter was a tougher transition than I thought, and I kind of fell off the radar there for a little while.

“It has been tough to go from being on Ryder Cup teams, being on Presidents Cup teams, to outside the top 100 in the world. That was difficult.”Bradley responded by regrouping with coach Darren May and slowly revamping his game to its peak form.

“I felt so calm today. It was really kind of strange because I don’t normally look at leaderboards, but I looked all day and I felt so solid,” Bradley said.

“It’s so gratifying to get what comes with hard work. Sometimes you never even get it. To be back here and win this tournament is just incredible.”Rose, unlike Bradley, will be among five players who can capture the US PGA $10 million season playoff crown by winning in two weeks at the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.

“I’d love to go the Tour Championship winning because obviously I want to get to number one by winning golf tournaments, but today was fun,” Rose said.

“I birdied 16 and 17. I knew Keegan was ahead of me doing the same thing, so I kind of was responding to that. Hit a great putt in regulation to (try and) win it, but then it was a poor playoff putt from me.”

Americans Billy Horschel and Xander Schauffele shared third on 261 with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy on 262.

Tiger Woods, a 14-time major champion in his comeback season from spinal fusion, produced a closing 65 to share sixth place on 263 and ensure himself a spot in the 30-man finale.

Woods has been in the hunt at majors, finishing second at last month’s PGA Championship and leading on Sunday in July’s British Open, but still seeks his first win in more than five years.

“I played a few tournaments now where I was close at the end and at the end of the season here to say that I made it back to the Tour Championship after what I’ve been through is a pretty good accomplishment,” Woods said.

“To have a chance to win again this year, it’s a very positive feeling. If I had made a few more putts this week could have been a different deal coming down the stretch.”

Jordan Spieth is likely to be fined $20,000 for failing to play the minimum 25 tour events after failing to reach the Tour Championship.

By posting a 73 Monday to share 55th, Spieth was one spot outside the qualifiers.“I assume it will either be a fine or I’m adding some events in the fall,” Spieth said. “I don’t know if that counts.“If it becomes a situation, then I obviously accept whatever fine it is and move on and try and add one every year but it’s kind of tough.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths

Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths
Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Photos & Videos

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'