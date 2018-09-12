Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole
Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady’s demise

People saddened by former first lady’s demise
NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM
Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife
Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise
SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Sports

REUTERS
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Miller quits first-class cricket to focus on World Cup

CAPE TOWN: Hard-hitting middle-order batsman David Miller has quit first-class cricket in a bid to concentrate on his limited overs game ahead of next year’s World Cup in England and Wales.

The 29-year-old, who jointly holds the record for the fastest Twenty20 International century off 35 balls, is a regular in South Africa’s limited overs teams and says he would rather focus on “the format I love”.

“It was a tough decision to make,” Miller said in a media release from Cricket South Africa on Tuesday. “I have decided that I would, in future, like to concentrate on white ball cricket to make sure that I am in a position to give myself the best opportunity to play for the Proteas in the format that I love.

“This is an important decision for me, especially with the World Cup looming next year.”Miller added he would play domestic limited overs cricket this season for the Durban-based Dolphins.

“I will be available to play for the Dolphins in all limited-overs competitions and will give it my all to help them win trophies this season,” he added.Miller has scored 3,342 runs in 63 first-class matches, averaging 36.32 with six centuries and 19 half-centuries.

The left-handed batsman has not been capped at Test level, but CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe is hopeful that he will make himself available in first-class cricket in the future.

“It is disappointing to lose David from our pool of potential test players,” Moroe said. “At the age of 29 he still has many years of good cricket left in him in all formats but at the same time we have to understand that he wants to throw his full weight into helping the Proteas to win the ICC World Cup.

“He has time on his hands to resume his first-class career in due course and I sincerely hope that we have not seen the last of him in red ball cricket where he has shown his undeniable talents in the past.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths

Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths
Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Photos & Videos

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'