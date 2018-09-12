Man killed, another injured in Bajaur attack

KHAR: A man was killed and another sustained injuries when gunmen fired at a vehicle in Khar tehsil of Bajaur tribal district on Tuesday. It was learnt that a vehicle was on its way when gunmen opened fire on it in Jar area. As a result, driver Muhammad Imran and Khan Rawan sustained serious injuries. The injured were taken to the hospital where Muhammad Imran succumbed to his injuries while the condition of Khan Rawan was stated to be out of danger. The motive behind the incident could not be ascertained.