Dams politicised, CJP should form political party: Khursheed

SUKKUR: Pakistan People's Party MNA and former Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah has said that the critical issue of construction of dams has been politicised. He advised the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to form a political party after retirement, like the other chief justice, and take up these issues politically.

Talking to the media at Sukkur Press Club, Khursheed however said the building of dams is imperative for the economic survival of the country and people should refrain from politicising these issues.

On the controversy over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Khursheed Shah said Imran Khan is obsessed with taking u-turns and any volte-face by the present government over the CPEC will have dangerous consequences for the country.

He said the PPP is supporting the PTI in the larger interests of democracy despite strong reservations over rigging in the elections.

He said the prime minister had agreed to formation of parliamentary committee to investigate the election results, but now he was showing reluctance. He said we pledged to support the new government for one year instead of 90 days alone, but we will not tolerate the dictatorial attitude of the government.