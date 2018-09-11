Bashir scores personal best in ISSF World Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ghulam Mustafa Bashir failed to reach the final by just one point in 25 meter Rapid Fire Pistol event in the 52nd ISSF World Championship in Changwon, South Korea.

Bashir added 287 points (100, 96, 91) on Monday to his 296 points of stage one, getting the total of 583-17x points in the qualification round. Earlier, he scored 296-08x points (99, 99, 98) in three rounds of the qualification stage one to claim the fourth position.

This is Bashir’s best score at the international level. His previous best in Rapid Fire Pistol was 578 points which he scored in a world cup in Gabala in 2015. Khalil Akhtar scored 292 points (98, 98, 96) in the stage two of the event. He scored 287-13x points (95, 99, 93) in the stage one. In total, Khalil scored 579-24x points in the qualification round to secure the 18th place.