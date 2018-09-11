Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city

Schoolgirl gang-raped twice, blackmailed in Punjab city
Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games
SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes
Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Sports

AFP
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Maradona: playing genius but coaching misfit

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: As much as he was a genius with the ball at his feet, Diego Maradona´s coaching career has been far from distinguished and took a curious turn when he joined Mexican second-division outfit Dorados.

The man who led Argentina to just their second World Cup crown — according to many almost single-handedly — and whose brilliance inspired Napoli to the only two Serie A titles in their history, has ploughed a less succesful coaching furrow.

With a cultured left foot and mesmerising dribbles he was twice signed for a world record fee, first by Barcelona and then Napoli.He played for some of Argentina’s biggest and most prestigious clubs: Boca Juniors, Newell’s Old Boys and Argentinos Juniors, while also representing his country 91 times and scoring 34 goals.

“If I die, I want to be born again and play football to give the people joy,” he once said.Father time has long caught up with the 57-year-old, though, as he wryly notes: “I have shorter legs than a picture frame, if I want to train I get torn all the way up to the shoulders.”

After the glittering playing highs, his coaching career, barring a two-year stint in charge of the Argentine national team, has been largely spent far away from the glitz and glamour. This is not the first time he’s taken charge of a second-division side — he left Al Fujairah of the United Arab Emirates in May after failing to guide them to promotion despite seven wins in 11 matches.

Other spells at Deportivo Mandiyu and Racing Club in Argentina and UAE’s Al Wasl were unmitigated failures.During the first two, from 1994-95, he won a combined three out of 23 matches and subsequently resumed his playing career, albeit briefly.

In this latest quest, he can only improve the team’s performances given they have yet to win a game this season.The club’s fans seem unperturbed by his poor coaching record. One teenage fan, Bryan Felix, has faith that even at 57, Maradona can still improve.

“His other coaching experiences weren’t good but that’s the same for other coaches when they started,” he said.Dorados president Jose Antonio Nunez is another beating the same drum, attempting to find a positive twist on his high-profile signing’s record.“He knows what it’s like to start from the bottom, he knows the value of a lower league,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Photos & Videos

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'