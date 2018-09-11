Tue September 11, 2018
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 11, 2018

Rumours about peace committees’ formation dismissed

WANA: Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Suhail Khan said on Monday dismissed the rumours that the people in South Waziristan had asked to form peace committees. Speaking at a press conference, he said the local people should not lend an ear to such rumours. He said no tribe would be forced to form peace committees.

Suhail Khan added the security forces and the local people rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace. He said the government would not ask the local people to raise a lashkar. The official said the local elders would continue to get perks and privileges even after the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

