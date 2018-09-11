Reactivation of forestry board ordered

Islamabad: Adviser to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam Khan on Monday ordered the early reactivation of the Federal Forestry Board and effective implementation of the National Forest Policy.

The orders were issued during a meeting attended by Climate Change Secretary Khizar Hayat Khan and other senior officials from the forest department. The adviser to the prime minister said the Federal Forestry Board was approved in the National Forest Policy, which was approved last year by the Council of Common Interest after the centre's due deliberations and consultations with all provinces.

He said the board would have the representation of all provinces. According to him, the implementation of 10 Billion Tsunami Tree plantation project is also included in terms of reference for the harmonisation of the project all over the country.

The FFB will provide a high level platform for spearheading the massive forestry initiative across Pakistan. It will play a pivotal role in the implementation of the Prime Minister's vision of massive tree plantation and in particular "Urban Forestry".

The ministry of climate change has issued a notification in this regard which speaks volume of an ardent resolve of the government towards the implementation of green and pollution free Pakistan and to tackle all imminent climate hazards including heatwave in urban areas.