Hassan Sohaib Muraad dies

University of Management and Technology (UMT) founder chairman Prof Hassan Sohaib Muraad died in an accident on Monday. He was returning in his car from Khujerab border when his car met with an accident. He had travelled there to attend a conference. His son was injured in the accident.
Comments