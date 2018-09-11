CTO, others summoned in The Mall case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday summoned Lahore chief traffic officer (CTO), TEPA and parking companies in connection with a case about illegal parking lots, encroachments and smooth running of traffic on Mall Road.

During the hearing of identical petitions against illegal parking lots, Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi was told about the traffic mess and encroachments on The Mall.

Pursuant to court’s order, CTO Malik Liaqat appeared before the court and said different departments, including TEPA, LDA, social welfare and parking companies are collectively responsible for the smooth running of traffic but unfortunately these departments have miserably failed to play their due role and are not cooperating with traffic police. To it, the court summoned the officials of all the relevant departments.