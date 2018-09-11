Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee
PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister

PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister
ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season

ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP

Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP
Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg

Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg
Imran to supervise dams project

Imran to supervise dams project
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Newspost

September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

The house that wasn’t

I am a retired professor at government college in Lahore. When I was in service, a portion of my salary was deducted and credited under the Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGSHF) scheme established by the then CM of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in 2004. The scheme was launched to offer homes to all retired Punjab government employees in their respected districts. But the foundation has failed to honour its commitments to thousands of retired employees. They have no idea when and where they would get the ownership of the plot.

This reflects apathy, negligence and disinterest on the part of those who are in charge of the foundation’s governance. The relevant authorities should immediately call for a detailed audit report about the foundation’s performance since its inception. Billion of rupees that belonged retired people are lying idle in the PGSHF’s bank account. We expect that justice will be served in a timely manner.

Professor Khalid Mahmud Hashmi

Lahore

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045
Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book