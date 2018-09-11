The house that wasn’t

I am a retired professor at government college in Lahore. When I was in service, a portion of my salary was deducted and credited under the Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGSHF) scheme established by the then CM of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in 2004. The scheme was launched to offer homes to all retired Punjab government employees in their respected districts. But the foundation has failed to honour its commitments to thousands of retired employees. They have no idea when and where they would get the ownership of the plot.

This reflects apathy, negligence and disinterest on the part of those who are in charge of the foundation’s governance. The relevant authorities should immediately call for a detailed audit report about the foundation’s performance since its inception. Billion of rupees that belonged retired people are lying idle in the PGSHF’s bank account. We expect that justice will be served in a timely manner.

Professor Khalid Mahmud Hashmi

Lahore