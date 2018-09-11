Robbed at gunpoint

It was a quiet Sunday night (Sep 9) when I was robbed at gunpoint. Three out of the six robbers didn’t only misbehave with me and my family, but also kept shoving me. The traumatising experience happened near Gulshan – a highly populated locality. Street crimes have always been an ugly constant in Karachi. However, for the last two or three years, incidents involving such crimes have increased at an alarming rate. We fail to understand why the ruling party cannot tackle this issue efficiently. The PPP, which has been at the helm in Sindh for more than a decade now, has failed to provide security to residents of the metropolis. We need carefully-planned strategies to deal with this problem.

Hiba Tauqeer

Karachi