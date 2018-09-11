Punjab Governor’s House opens

LAHORE: On the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Governor House, Lahore, has been opened to public and the people could visit it on every Sunday between 10am and 6pm. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar while talking to media on Monday stated that the PTI government wanted to change the perception that this country belonged to the ruling elite. He said the process of accountability would now start from top instead of bottom and everyone, including Prime Minister, President and Governor would present themselves for it.