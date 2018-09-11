Efforts on to promote tourism

Islamabad: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) can work with airlines as a stakeholder to work on a helipad for not only to attract but also increase number of tourists.

"In fact our basic objective is to promote tourism at national and international level and for this purpose PTDC could work as stakeholder with airlines," an official of PTDC told APP here on Monday.

The official said this initiative would attract more and more tourists in Pakistan because it owns one of the best places blessed with real natural beauty. Regarding up-gradation of tourists facilities, the official said number of rooms in existing PTDC motels are being increased and in this regard manufacturers of prefabricated structures have been approached.

Soon new rooms will be added to Naran, Ayubia, and other prominent motels, he added. PTDC Motels in northern parts and Murree are earning well because of domestic tourism. The official said to improve tourism all relevant organizations should have to join hand for making this industry a major earner for Pakistan. In year 2016-17, tourism business had witnessed 40 per cent increase while current season has also attracted more tourists.