Tue September 11, 2018
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee

PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister

ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season

ECC again defers gas price hike decision

Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP

Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg

Imran to supervise dams project

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

National

September 11, 2018

Efforts on to promote tourism

Islamabad: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) can work with airlines as a stakeholder to work on a helipad for not only to attract but also increase number of tourists.

"In fact our basic objective is to promote tourism at national and international level and for this purpose PTDC could work as stakeholder with airlines," an official of PTDC told APP here on Monday.

The official said this initiative would attract more and more tourists in Pakistan because it owns one of the best places blessed with real natural beauty. Regarding up-gradation of tourists facilities, the official said number of rooms in existing PTDC motels are being increased and in this regard manufacturers of prefabricated structures have been approached.

Soon new rooms will be added to Naran, Ayubia, and other prominent motels, he added. PTDC Motels in northern parts and Murree are earning well because of domestic tourism. The official said to improve tourism all relevant organizations should have to join hand for making this industry a major earner for Pakistan. In year 2016-17, tourism business had witnessed 40 per cent increase while current season has also attracted more tourists.

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

