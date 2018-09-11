Non-bailable warrant issued for ex-ACLC SHO Tariq Raheem

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrant for an absconding police officer Tariq Raheem, who is accused of being involved in the murder of Intezar Ahmed.

The bail application of Raheem, who belongs to the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC), was earlier rejected by the trial court and then by the Sindh High Court (SHC). The police officer had then run away from the premises of the SHC.

In case hearing on Monday, the judge was informed that Raheem, the then ACLC police station SHO, was in hiding. The court issued arrest warrant against him and ordered that he be arrested and produced before the court on September 25.

Intezar Ahmed was allegedly killed after ACLC officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad on January 14. Ishtiaq Ahmed, his father, had lodged a case against the cops in Darkhshan police station. The suspended ACLC cops including Tariq Mehmood, Ghulam Abbas, Azhar Ahsan, Fahad Khan, Danial, Bilal, Shahid and the absconding Tariq Raheem are being tried in the murder case.