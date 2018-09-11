Man murdered in drive-by shooting

A man belonging to Mansehra district was shot dead apparently in an act of targeted killing in the SITE area of Karachi on Monday.

The incident took place in Metroville area within the limits of SITE A Section police station where unidentified men riding a motorcycle targeted and killed the victim. The assailants managed to escape after committing the crime.

The victim was shot twice and died at the spot. His body was taken to Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities. He was later identified as 40-year-old Nisar Khan.

Police officials said that the deceased belonging to Mansehra district was associated with the construction business in Karachi, but he had left work in Karachi and returned to his hometown.

They further said that the man had, however, returned to Karachi five days ago and started working in a private company in SITE area. Police officials said that the incident took place when he was returning home from work as two men riding a motorcycle came close to him and escaped after shooting him multiple times. There were some unconfirmed reports that the victim was killed in the name of honour, but District West SSP Dr Rizwan Khan said that the man was apparently shot and killed over a personal enmity. A case has been registered against unidentified persons while further investigations are under way.