Over 1 million vehicles registered at E&T Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : Total number of vehicles and motorcycles registered by Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi has reached to 1,081,422 including 92,136 vehicles and 833,751 motorcycles.

According to an E&T spokesman, the department registered total 38,635 diesel vehicles with 33,602 CNG and1,009,185 petrol vehicles and motorcycles.

He informed that 115,718 vehicles and motorcycles were registered during last financial year while the department collected over Rs4.377 billion revenue including property, motor, professional taxes, excise fee and entertainment duties in four districts of the division during 2017-18. The department registered total 119,873 petrol vehicles including 104,102 motorcycles, 5808 cars, 19 CNG, 1111 diesel and other vehicles during the 2017-18, he informed.

To a question he informed that total 121,003vehicles including Motorcycles, Motor Cars, Jeeps, St.

Wagons, Pick-ups, Vans, Buses, Mini buses, Flying Coaches, richshaws, Motorcars, Trucks, Tractors, Ambulances, Water Bowzers, Double Cabin and Cranes were registered during the year in the district.

Provincial government had fixed over Rs4.185billion revenue target for Rawalpindi division including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock districts for the last financial year.

He informed APP that overall 105 per cent target was achieved during the fiscal year.

To another question he informed that on the directives of Director E&T Rawalpindi district, special teams have been constituted to conduct raids against token tax defaulters.

In order to facilitate the citizens, Excise and Taxation Office Rawalpindi is making efforts, he said. He informed that Excise and Taxation Punjab has directed the post offices to stop Motor Vehicle Tax (MVT), token tax across the Punjab province.