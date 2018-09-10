Mon September 10, 2018
Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely

Democracy to flourish further: COAS

No loan for dams: CJP

Surrendering to bigots

14 committees for first 100-day plan

Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria

Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour

Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants

China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan

Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

AFP
September 10, 2018

Injured Nadal to miss Davis Cup semi-final with France

MADRID: Rafael Nadal will miss Spain’s Davis Cup semi-final against France next weekend due to the knee injury that forced him to retire at the US Open, the Spanish tennis federation said Saturday.

“Rafa Nadal will not be able to compete in the tie against France in Lille. The knee injury suffered last night (Friday) at the US Open is stopping him from playing this semi-final,” Spain team captain Sergi Bruguera said in a statement.

“We hope he recovers soon and we thank him for his support for the Spanish team in the Davis Cup.”

He will be replaced by world number 52 Albert Ramos-Vinolas for the September 14-16 clash against the defending champions as Spain attempt to reach their first final since 2012.

Nadal was trailing Juan Martin del Potro two sets to love in New York on Friday before tendinitis in his knee, a long-standing problem for the 17-time Grand Slam champion, saw him limp off the court.

“I know what I have,” Nadal said afterwards. “I know what is going on with the knee. I know how I have to work to be better as soon as possible.”

He added: “It’s tough, these moments, but on the other hand I’m going to keep going and I’m going to keep working hard to keep having opportunities.”

It was the second major Nadal has hobbled out of this year, having retired in the fifth set of his Australian Open quarter-final against Marin Cilic with a torn hip muscle.

