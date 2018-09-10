House robbed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Unidentified gunmen forced their entry into a house in broad daylight and took away cash, gold jewellery and other valuables in Jehangir town on Sunday. Shakeel Khan, a line superintendent in Pesco office in Nowshera city, reported to the Nowshera Kalan Police Station that he was on official duty when he received a call from his family at around 1pm that six robbers had barged into his house and deprived them of all valuables. He told the police that the robbers, after making his family hostage, broke room cupboards and took away Rs295,000, 19 tolas of gold ornaments and prize bonds.