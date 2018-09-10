Mon September 10, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2018

Torghar Nazim flays three depts for not executing uplift plans

MANSEHRA: Torghar Nazim Dilroz Khan has censured the performance of three devolved departments and termed them a big hurdle in enforcement of his social programme in the district.

"I have earmarked millions of rupees for uplift of local community, who are living without the basic amenities, but health, agriculture and social welfare departments are creating hurdles to spending the budgetary allocation for the last three years," Dilroz told a news conference on Sunday.

The nazim said that there was not a single civil hospital in the entire district and people were being treated through 10 basic health units compelling them to go to other district in Hazara for treatment.

"I have sanctioned eight dispensaries along with building rents, medicines, furniture and non-technical staff but health department is reluctant to operate these dispensaries," he lamented.

The district nazim said he had sought posting of surplus doctors from BHUs to those dispensaries but to no avail.

He alleged that the social welfare department performance was nil as the district council had earmarked Rs36 million for construction of lavatories for womenfolk but it was reluctant to do the same due to reasons best known to it.

About agriculture department, he said that Rs2.2 million were given to the department for fruit orchards in each union council but it failed to implement the same.

The nazim said that he wanted the agriculture department to grow fruit orchards to generate livelihood resources at local level, but the department has yet to take any practical step.

