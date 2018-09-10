Mon September 10, 2018
Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely

Democracy to flourish further: COAS

No loan for dams: CJP

Surrendering to bigots

14 committees for first 100-day plan

Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria

Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour

Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants

China wishes to work with new govt in Pakistan

Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

MR
Monitoring Report
September 10, 2018

Student beaten up by rival group in Multan varsity

MULTAN: A student was wounded in a clash between two rival groups of the Bahauddin Zakaria University in Multan on Sunday. In a video available with Geo News, it can be seen that over 20 people thrashed a man, considered to be affiliated with the rival group, after entering the boy's hostel on the varsity premises. The student groups were in friction over matters related to the hostel from last one month and reports indicate that the brawl occurred last Monday. In the video, it can be seen that the students were involved in vandalism before their attack on the student.

University administration maintained that the inquiry into the incident will be launched from tomorrow, while Multan Police said that it would pursue legal action after a written complaint by the varsity.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from the Multan CPO. He directed the authorities to take legal action.

