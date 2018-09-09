Sun September 09, 2018
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2018

Pak-China exemplary ties have no parallel: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said Pak-China exemplary relations have no parallel in international affairs. “Based on shared geopolitical, economic, historical and strategic interests, Pak-China relations have always stood the test of time,” he said in a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi here.

Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jing was also present in the meeting. The speaker reiterated that the historic, brotherly and generous neighbourhood between the two nations have entered a new phase of unprecedented cooperation.

“Your visit will provide yet another opportunity to strengthen the existing warm and friendly relations between our two countries,” he said. Asad Qaiser highlighted that Sino-Pak relationship is based on the sturdy foundations of mutual respect, trust, peaceful co-existence and brotherly neighbourhood. “We have firmly stood by each other in through every thick and thin and that this why this friendship has passed from one generation to the other,” he added.

The speaker outlined that Pak-China strategic partnership is highly essential for peace and development in the region and beyond. Referring to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as game-changer project for regional development, he remarked that the realisation of CPEC is manifestation of shared dream of unprecedented prosperity for our region. Wang Yi termed Pakistan and China as “all weather strategic partners” and asserted that Pakistan has an unrivalled importance in China’s strategic calculations.

He added that the leadership of both countries have demonstrated an unflinching resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations. The Chinese foreign minister endorsed the speaker’s proposal for cementing inter-parliamentary relations and expressed confidence in the progress of people-to-people contacts between both countries. He said China will continue to support Pakistan in technology, infrastructure development and exploration of renewable energy resources.

