‘Dir administration to tighten surveillance of forests’

DIR: The district administration of Upper Dir has decided to take steps to stop illegal cutting of forests and timber smuggling.

The steps include the surveillance of forests through modern and scientific manners such as the installation of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) to prevent cutting of forests and smuggling of timber.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the office of the deputy commissioner.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Irfan Mahsud, Executive Forest Magistrate and officials of the Forest Department attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the issue of timber smuggling as it lead to the felling of precious trees.

The district administration decided to take steps to stop the cutting of trees and timber smuggling across the district.

He said that CCTV cameras would be installed at checkposts including Dobando Dara checkpost, Chukiatan and Karkanbanj, Nehag Dara checkposts.

He added that apart from installing the CCTV cameras surveillance of the forests would be conducted through modern technology monitored from satellite.

The deputy commissioner said Levies personnel, cops and employees of the Forest Department would be deployed at checkposts to check timber smuggling.

He said a separate intelligence unit would be formed to keep a close eye on those cutting forests and smuggling timber. He said the proposed unit would also keep an eye on timber smugglers.

Irfan Mahsud said that stern disciplinary action would be taken against the employees of the Forest Department for being negligent.