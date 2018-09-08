Pak Railways plants 184,000 saplings

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed inaugurating tree plantation drive at Margalla Railway Station here on Friday said Pakistan Railways have planted 184,000 plants on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives.

The Federal Minister for Railways inaugurated a plant-nursery at Margalla Railway Station.

In Margalla nursery, initially 25,000 seeds have been sowed, which will grow into healthy plants till next monsoon season.

Later on these floras will be planted at various stations.

Apart from it 3000 saplings were already present at Margalla while this nursery would generate 100,000 plants annually.

These would later be planted at various stations and installations.

Pakistan Railways (PR) is having the vision of Green Pakistan Green Railway whereas it will be self-sufficient by next year in generating its own saplings and trees.

The minister claimed that at present 25 nurseries have been developed besides four each that would be set up at PR’s divisional headquarters.

He said Chinese authorities would be proposed to plant trees across the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route in collaboration with the indigenous authorities to make it eco-friendly.