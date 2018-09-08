Youth swimming in pool electrocuted

LAHORE An 18-year-old youth was electrocuted while swimming in a pool near Sugian on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Babar. The body was handed over to his family after legal formalities. Fires: A fire broke out in a paper factory near Shabab Studio at Chung on Friday.

The cause of the fire was stated to be a short circuit. In another incident, a fire broke out in a medicine factory on PECO Road in the Factory Area. The fire erupted due to a short circuit. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported.

suicide: A father of three committed suicide by shooting himself in his temple in the Civil Lines area on Friday. The deceased was identified as Sajjad who hailed from Qartaba Chwok. He served as a security guard.

On the day of the incident, he locked himself up in a room and shot himself to death. The body has been removed to morgue. Man dies: A 30-year-old man was run over and killed by a speeding car in the Data Darbar area on Friday.

Victim Kashif of Shah Jahan Road was on his way when a rashly driven car hit and injured him. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 901 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Eight people died and 1,007 sustained injuries in the accidents.

Out of the injured, 632 were badly injured and they were removed to hospitals while the rest minor injured victims were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.

Demo: The family of a man, who died due to alleged police torture, staged demonstration on Shadbagh Road on Friday. The protesters blocked the traffic, burnt tyres and chanted slogans against the police. They alleged that the deceased, Irfan Younas, had tortured to death by ASI Iftikhar. Irfan was arrested by the ASI a few days ago.

quacks centres sealed: Lahore Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar-ul-Haq on Friday said district administration continued a crackdown on quackery and spurious medicines in the provincial metropolis.

Capt (R) Anwar said this while briefing media persons about the crackdown. Health authority CEO and drug inspectors were also present on the occasion. The DC said since January, the district administration had sealed 328 clinics of quakes. Similarly, 334 clinics not following the SOPs had been issued challans.

He said the district administration along with drug inspectors had conducted two raids and captured five persons. Intoxicating injections and tablets were also seized. “Media, citizens and civil society must inform the district administration about quakes or any medical store involved in selling drug,” he added.