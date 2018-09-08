CM pays tribute to armed forces

LAHORE: Corps Commander Lahore Lt-Gen Amir Riaz called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday.

During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest and professional activities of Pakistan army came under discussion. The chief minister paid tributes to the armed forces on the wonderful display of national unity and cohesion during the defence and martyrs day and arranging spectacular ceremonies and added that whole nation has shown its immortal love and affection with the beloved motherland by celebrating the Defence Day with full fervour and zeal.

The political as well as the military leadership have given a unanimous message to everyone that Pakistani nation is fully united for defence and prosperity of the country, he added.

He said that this wonderful passion and enthusiasm shows that Pakistani nation can face every challenge. The chief minister also paid tributes to the brave officers and jawans of armed forces for sacrificing their lives for defending the country and added that we pay tribute to those martyrs whose sacrifices brought peace in the country.

The families of these martyrs are our own and they will not be left alone. The nation is proud of its brave armed forces and the political and military leadership is united and we will make every sacrifice for Pakistan, concluded the chief minister.

cabinet meeting: Usman Buzdar will chair the cabinet meeting on Saturday (today). The cabinet will discuss core issues related to Punjab and performance of the ministers in their respective department.

greeted: The member of royal family of Bahrain Shaikh Ahmad Bin Ali Abdullah Al-Khalifa has congratulated Sardar Usman Buzdar on becoming the chief minister. In his letter of felicitations, he extended good wishes to the chief minister. This letter was presented to chief minister by Rana Abdur Rasheed, general secretary Pakistani-Bahrain Friendship Society and Sheikh Sajid office-bearer of Gulf Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Vice-chairman district council DG Khan Sardar Javaid Iqbal Qaisrani was also present on the occasion. Sardar Usman Buzdar is also invited to visit Bahrain and it has been stated in the letter, “Usman Buzdar’s ability to serve the masses is beyond every doubt. May Allah Almighty help you to guide and serve the people.” Shaikh Ahmad Bin Ali Abdullah Al-Khalifa said “Bahrain is your second home and we are ready for all possible cooperation with Pakistan.” The chief minister has accepted this invitation with thanks. He also thanked Pak-Bahrain Friendship Society and Gulf Chamber of Commerce and Industry.