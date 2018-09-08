40 SHOs transferred

LAHORE:The DIG Operations on Friday issued transfer and posting orders for 40 SHOs.

Malik Raheel Amjad, Rehan Zia, Qamar Abbas, Javed Sadique, Rai Nasir, Nabbi Buksh, Mohammad Akmal and Rizwan Nawaz were among the officers who had been posted as SHOs in the provincial metropolis.

found dead: A man was found dead in a filed in the limits of Batapur police on Friday. Some locals spotted the body and informed police. The deceased was identified as Aslam. hit to death: A woman was killed and her husband injured by a speeding wagon on Raiwind Road on Friday.

The couple, yet to be identified, was on its way on a bike when a rashly driven wagon hit them. As a result of which, the woman died on the spot while the man received severe injuries. The injured was shifted to a hospital where his condition was said to be critical. The wagon driver fled from the scene.

martyr’s house: The inspector general of police, Punjab, on Friday visited the house of Lt. Col Sajid Mushtaq who was martyred in Tirah valley, Waziristan. He visited the house of the martyred officer in Cavalry Ground to offer prayers for the departed soul. He said the sacrifices rendered by the soldiers had strengthened the resolve of the nation. He said that terrorists, through their cowardly acts, could not weaken the resolve of the nation, adding that terrorists would be defeated at any cost.