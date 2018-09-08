Stringent inspections threaten Pakistan rice export to Kenya

LAHORE: Cargoes carrying 15,600 tons of Pakistani irri rice are stuck at a Kenyan port as custom authorities in the African nation have ramped up inspections thats likely to hit exports by a potentially costly slowdown, industry officials said on Friday.

Samee Ullah Chaudhry, chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan said around 600 containers are stopped at the port by the Kenya Bureau of Standards and Customs for “scrutiny and 100 percent verification”.

“The containers are being inspected against phytosanitary standards and physical characteristics (broken and damage)” Chaudhry said.

Chaudhry said the Kenyan authorities lack backend infrastructure to expedite the inspection. They have only one laboratory in Nairobi to carry out heavy metal tests whereas Pakistani cargo is stuck in Mombasa.

“On one hand phytosanitary conditions (aflatoxin, pesticides and microbiology) are tested in Nairobi and on the other hand the broken percentage is verified in Mombasa,” he added.

He said the stuck up containers are causing heavy demurrages to the exporters as cargoes are not allowed to enter into Kenya based on two percent- five percent higher broken.

“For us at reap, it’s a matter of great concern because in agriculture commodity, 2% is considered insignificant variation,” Chaudhry said. Broken is considered a grain that is 3/4 or less than its original length i.e. in case of IRRI 4.5mm but Kenyan customs is taking into account 3/4 or more as broken including tip broken i.e. 5.5mm or lower being regarded as broken.

He said the situation has jeopardise Pakistan’s rice exports to Kenya -- considered as single country biggest market for Pakistani rice products.

Chaudhry said the scrutiny is not confined to containers that are lying at port.

“Warehoused cargo which has already obtained final release from customs and clean bills of health by KEBS, port health, KEPHIS and radiation is also undergoing multiagency testing as well,” he added. “The agents of the aforementioned enforcing bodies inspect our warehouses to retrieve samples for cargo which has already passed all the pertinent tests to obtain final release from customs.”