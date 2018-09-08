ANCPL starts independent operations

KARACHI: AkzoNobel, the leading global paints and coatings company, announced that Akzo Nobel Chemicals (SMC-Private) Limited (ANCPL) is now working as a separate legal entity in Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.

Operations in Pakistan as an independent entity will enable ANCPL to capture the market share and generate value for its customers at a superior and faster rate, with substantially fewer risks, uncertainties and social costs in comparison to its previous status, it added.

The board of directors of Akzo Nobel Chemicals (SMC-Private) Limited comprised of three members, Jehanzeb Khan (non-executive director), Bart Kaster (non-executive director) and David Evans (executive director).

The newly-appointed General Manager M M Zainul Abideen looks at the transfer of the chemicals business from Akzo Nobel Pakistan Limited as an exciting opportunity to grow in the dynamic market of Pakistan.

“We believe that we have the right professional expertise, significant industry experience, as well as a proven track record of innovation and sustainability to look forward to a promising future,” he added.