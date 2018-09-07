We have to build dams: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Punjab Irrigation Department to immediately get approval from the Punjab Cabinet for the construction of the Dhadhocha Dam.

A three-member SC bench, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, issued the directions while hearing a case regarding construction of dams in the country.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP observed he would not allow any further delay in the construction of Dhadhocha Dam.

“We will not allow bureaucratic hurdles to come in the way of construction of dams,” he remarked.

Addressing the Secretary Irrigation, the CJP said he should sit with all the departments concerned and informed the court regarding further course of action. He said now was time to work round the clock.

“We did nothing in the last 30 years to tackle the shortage of water.”

The CJP observed that the construction order was issued on August 27, 2015, but the dam was yet to be built. Those responsible for the three-year delay would be held accountable, he added.