Al-Azizia reference

Defence, prosecution get into heated debate

By Obaid Abrar Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court-II on Thursday resumed hearing in the Al-Azizia corruption reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during which the defence and prosecution got into a heated debate.

Nawaz Sharif was exempted from appearing before the court for the hearing. In Adiala Jail, the former premier met his close family members and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders.

Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris continued cross-examining the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witness and JIT head Wajid Zia who probed the Panama Papers case. During cross examination, Wajid Zia appraised the court that the report under question was made on the basis of the financial statements that were not audited by Aldar Audit Bureau.

“The JIT did not contact any officer of the Aldar Audit Bureau to obtain financial statements,” he said. “Aldar audit report for Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain is from 2010-2014. Contact details of the person who has prepared the report are available in the document,” Wajid Zia told the court.

Khawaja Haris then questioned Wajid Zia about the date when Hill Metal Establishment became operational. In response, Wajid Zia said he could only answer the question after seeing the record.

Nawaz’ counsel questioned Wajid Zia is he aware about the companies’ law in Pakistan? Wajid Zia replied in the negative. Then Haris questioned Zia did he investigate any criminal, or commercial transaction case in the past? Zia again replied in the negative.

The proceedings also saw a heated debate between the NAB Prosecutor Wasiq Malik and Haris. After the defence lawyer stopped Wasiq Malik from interrupting, the NAB prosecutor responded by saying that he and his witness were talking to each other and not to him.

The accountability court judge adjourned the case till today (Friday). Khawaja Haris will continue his cross examination during today’s hearing.