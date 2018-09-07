Qureshi visits Capt Afzal Shaheed’s family

RAWALPINDI: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday visited the family of Shaheed Captain Omerzaib Afzal, who was martyred during the Operation Rah-e-Rast in 2009. The foreign minister met the parents of Captain Omerzaib at their residence in Rawalpindi and said the nation was proud of their son who sacrificed his life for the country. He offered fateha for the soul of Captain Omerzaib and said remembering the martyrs on the Defence Day was a way to pay tribute to their great sacrifices. Born in 1984, Captain Omerzaib was serving as Adjutant in 2 Azad Jammu Kashmir Regiment when he was martyred in Lower Dir on May 21, 2009.