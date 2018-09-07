Defence Day celebrated with renewed fervour in KP

PESHAWAR: The Defence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with traditional fervour and solemnity across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A special floral wreath-laying ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, a recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, in his native town in Swabi district to pay homage to the celebrated and courageous hero of the Kargil War.

Brigadier Muhammad Ameer laid the floral wreath at the Mazar of Shaheed and offered fateha. A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a salute to pay respect to the great warrior officer.

Amongst the variety of activities and arrangements made for the day, much wider publicity was earned by special equipment display held at Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium Peshawar Cantt.

The ceremony started with recitation from the Holy Quran, Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt declared the opening of the Defence Day celebrations.

The corps commander had a round of the exhibition of the armament where the latest arms and equipment in use of the Pakistan Army were on display.

Serving and retired military officers, junior commissioned officers, Jawans, their families, the officials of the civil administration, students of various schools and a number of other people visited the exhibition.

They were briefed by the Army officers at the stalls of Infantry, Armour, Artillery, Engineers, Corps of Signals, Air Defence, Logistic and Frontier Corps.

Folk dances and army band display attained a lot of general public attraction. Army Aviation fly past energised the audience.

The corps commander interacted with family members of Shahuda, specially invited for the occasion and laid a floral wreath at the Shahuda Monument.

The daylong celebration started with Quran Khawani and special prayers were offered for the integrity, sovereignty and solidarity of the country in the unit mosques after Fajar prayers.

Special Durbar’s were held at the units where the message of the army chief was read out to the troops. The commanding officers highlighted the significance of the day.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar district administration launched “DC Respect Card” for the heroes of Peshawar. The card entitles them for numerous perks and benefits.

The Defence and Martyrs Day was celebrated in Peshawar with zeal and fervour. People from all walks of life paid tributes to the heroes of the nation.

Moreover, officers of the District Administration paid visits to the homes of the martyrs and the severely injured and offered prayers. In this backdrop, this office has decided to issue “DC Respect Cards” to the affectees of war, as a token of respect & recognition on upcoming Defence Day — 6th September 2018.

The district administration organized a central function at the Government Shaheed Osama Zafar Centennial Model Higher Secondary School No 2, Peshawar.

The ceremony was attended by the parents and next of kin of the martyrs of Army Public School and College Peshawar, the Commissioner Peshawar Division Shahab Ali Shah, traders, students and members of the civil society.

The deputy commissioner announced a perpetual, sustained yet innovative modality for the look after of the majorly injured affectees of terrorism and the next of kin of the martyrs of this brutal

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had also organised the event held at the airport.

Chief Operating Officer CAA Obaidur Rehman Abbasi, other officials, heads of other private airlines and agencies attended the function.

A function was arranged at the Pakistan Study Centre. Director Prof Dr Fakhrul Islam paid rich tributes to martyrs and veterans of the 1965 war.

NOWSHERA: The Defence Day of Pakistan was marked with the traditional zeal and fervour here on Thursday.

In this connection, a function was held ASC Centre with Lieutenant-General (r) Alam Khattak in the chair.

Station Commander Brigadier Nazeer Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah, Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Irfan and others attended the function.

MANSEHRA: The soldiers who laid their lives in way of motherland are paid glowing tributes at a programme organised by Jamaat-i-Islami youth to mark Defense Day here.

The girls and boys students of various schools participated in tableaus to mark the day.

LAKKI MARWAT: The defence day was celebrated in the district with great national fervour to honour the sacrifices of all those who laid their lives for safeguarding the motherland.

In this connection, the Pak army with the support of district administration, Boy scouts Association and sports and education departments, organised a grand function at Lt Adnan Shaheed Sports Complex Tajazai.

GHALLANAI: Various functions were held in Mohmand tribal district to commemorate Yaum-e-Difa-e-Pakistan.

The function was held in Ghallanai, the district headquarters of Mohmand district, where Mohmand Rifles Commandant Muhammad Irfan Ali, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasif Saeed and others placed floral wreaths at the graves of the martyrs.

Another programme was held in lower part of Mohmand tribal district to pay tributes to the martyrs.

Commandant Swat Scouts Colonel Syed Ahmad Abbas said that peace had been restored owing to the matchless sacrifices rendered by the security forces and people.

On this occasion, gifts and cash were distributed among the families of martyrs of Swat Scouts, Pak Army and other units.

LANDIKOTAL: The civil and military officials arranged different programmes in Landikotal.

Khyber Rifles and civil administration arranged a colourful program at Charwazgai where hundreds of people, school children, Khassadars and Levies force personnel took part in the event. PARACHINAR: The day was also celebrated in the Kurram tribal district.

Brigadier Akhtar Saleem, Col Mahsud Akhtar and officials of the district administration laid floral wreath on the graves of the martyrs and a contingent of the security forces saluted the tombs.

KOHAT: On the directives of the District Police Officer Sohail Khalid, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Station House Officers laid floral wreath on the graves of the martyrs’ police officials.

The cops visited the houses of the heirs of the martyrs and enquired about their problems.

BATKHELA: Functions to celebrate the Defence Day were held in various areas in Malakand district.

The officials and elected representatives laid floral wreaths at the graves of Shaheed Yaqub Khan in Mekhband area.

KHAR: The day was celebrated to pay homage to the martyrs in Bajaur tribal district.

A ceremony to celebrate the day was held with FC DIG Ihsan Khattak in the chair and attended by Bajaur Scouts Commandant Col Rehman Qadir and a large number of locals and elders.

CHITRAL: The Chitral Scouts and the Pakistan Army marked the Defence Day with enthusiasm and great passion.

Chitral Task Force Commandant Col Moinuddin was the chief guest on the occasion.

HANGU: The day was also celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm here.

A ceremony to pay tributes to the martyrs was held with Thall Scouts Commandant Col Mubashir Nadeem in the chair and attended by Col Muhammad Aziz, Major Faisal, Major Haris and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Col Mubashir Nadeem said that the security forces had sacrificed their lives to secure the country and maintain peace in the region.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Speaking at a function, Inspector General Frontier Corp, South, Major General Abid Latif said that September 6 was being celebrated as Yaum-e-Difa-e-Pakistan.

“This year Defence Day of Pakistan is being celebrated with a special way where officials of the security agencies visited the houses of the martyrs,” he said.