Fri September 07, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2018

Sacrifices of martyrs eulogised

Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) organised a ceremony to commemorate the Defence and Martyrs Day.

Sheikh Amir Waheed President, Muhammad Naveed Malik Senior Vice President, Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI, Baser Daud, Khalid Chaudhry, Syed Adil Anis, Dildar Abbasi and a large number of business community was present at the occasion. Syed Zafar Ali Shah, former Senator was the chief guest.

Speaking at the occasion, Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that the spirit of 6 September was a historic spirit which should be kept alive in the nation to take the country forward on the path of better development and growth. He said it was the responsibility of the elders and the institutions to keep the spirit of 6 September alive in the young generation so that this spirit could drive youth to work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country. He lauded the initiative of ICCI for organising ceremony to observe Defence and Martyrs Day and hoped that in time of need, business community would play frontline role for the defence of the country. He said that 6 September was a landmark day in the history of Pakistan as 53 years ago on this day, the valiant armed forces of Pakistan along with the nation thwarted the evil designs of the enemy and successfully defended the Motherland against the aggression of the enemy.

Addressing the ceremony, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that on this important day, the business community of the entire country together with the nation was paying to the Shuhada and the Ghazis. He reiterated that the business community along with armed forces and the entire nation would be ready to make every sacrifice for the defence of our beloved country.

