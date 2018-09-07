Question raised over non-submission of national action plan

Islamabad : Sustainable Social Development Organisation called upon Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Asad Umer to take proactive measure to review the national action plan of Open Government Partnership (OGP) and ensure its submission and implementation at federal and provincial level in Pakistan.

SSDO in a statement said that the Open Government Partnership was signed by Economic Affairs Division under the leadership of previous government in 2016 and the government has already paid $25,000 membership fee to Open Government Partnership from the public exchequer but did not submit its National Action Plan yet that raised question on the performance of previous government in terms of utilising public funds.

Open Government is an international agreement that is signed by 78 countries, 20 local government and thousands of civil society organisations across the globe to make the responsive, accountable and inclusive governments for all.

This initiative will help the government to promote transparency, inclusiveness and accountability in the public institutions. The further delay of submission of National Action Plan may cause shame for Pakistan across the globe because it’s a worldwide forum that ensures the government to meet their deadlines. Pakistan needs to take proactive measure to maintain its credibility to other countries. The international donors also have the mandatory policy to implement Open Government Standards to provide further funding to the Government of Pakistan. SSDO urged the Economic Affairs Division to take proactive measures for submission and implementation of National Action Plan to Open Government Pakistan.