Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Islamabad

SA
Saeed Ahmed
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Question raised over non-submission of national action plan

Islamabad : Sustainable Social Development Organisation called upon Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Asad Umer to take proactive measure to review the national action plan of Open Government Partnership (OGP) and ensure its submission and implementation at federal and provincial level in Pakistan.

SSDO in a statement said that the Open Government Partnership was signed by Economic Affairs Division under the leadership of previous government in 2016 and the government has already paid $25,000 membership fee to Open Government Partnership from the public exchequer but did not submit its National Action Plan yet that raised question on the performance of previous government in terms of utilising public funds.

Open Government is an international agreement that is signed by 78 countries, 20 local government and thousands of civil society organisations across the globe to make the responsive, accountable and inclusive governments for all.

This initiative will help the government to promote transparency, inclusiveness and accountability in the public institutions. The further delay of submission of National Action Plan may cause shame for Pakistan across the globe because it’s a worldwide forum that ensures the government to meet their deadlines. Pakistan needs to take proactive measure to maintain its credibility to other countries. The international donors also have the mandatory policy to implement Open Government Standards to provide further funding to the Government of Pakistan. SSDO urged the Economic Affairs Division to take proactive measures for submission and implementation of National Action Plan to Open Government Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use