‘No compromise on policies, discipline’

PIA Chairman and CEO Saqib Aziz immediately after assuming the charge of CEO held an introductory meeting with the departmental chiefs and senior management at the airline’s head office. He said there would be no compromise on the policies and discipline. He said that all the employees should work in harmony with each other for the betterment of the airline. He emphasised upon the departmental heads to take responsibility for smooth functioning of work in all areas. He assured them of his support in achievement of targets. The PIA chairman took notice of the stranded Hujjaj of a private airline coming from Saudi Arabia bound for Quetta and instructed the PIA officials to operate special flights for transporting the stranded Hujjaj. —Correspondent