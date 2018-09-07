Fri September 07, 2018
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Role of opposition in democracy

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

US will equip India to contain China

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Polyclinic remembers 1965 heroes

Islamabad: The Federal Government Services Hospital (Polyclinic) marked the Defence Day to pay tribute to the people, who laid down life for the country in the September 1965 war with India.

Staff members of the hospital, the second largest government one in Islamabad after PIMS, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and administration officials, actively participated in the events, including songs and speeches.

They staged a play to highlight the sacrifices of the 'Shuhdas and Ghazis', who defended the country's geographical borders courageously to defeat the enemy.

Hospital executive director Dr Shahid Hanif, who was the chief guest on the occasion, paid tribute to the heroes of September 1965 for frustrating the enemy’s attack on the country. "We salute the armed forces for rendering sacrifices to protect the homeland and making its defence impregnable," he said.

The ED said the marking of September 6 revived spirits and strengthened the people's resolve to defend the country against all sorts of threats.

 

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

