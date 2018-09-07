Polyclinic remembers 1965 heroes

Islamabad: The Federal Government Services Hospital (Polyclinic) marked the Defence Day to pay tribute to the people, who laid down life for the country in the September 1965 war with India.

Staff members of the hospital, the second largest government one in Islamabad after PIMS, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and administration officials, actively participated in the events, including songs and speeches.

They staged a play to highlight the sacrifices of the 'Shuhdas and Ghazis', who defended the country's geographical borders courageously to defeat the enemy.

Hospital executive director Dr Shahid Hanif, who was the chief guest on the occasion, paid tribute to the heroes of September 1965 for frustrating the enemy’s attack on the country. "We salute the armed forces for rendering sacrifices to protect the homeland and making its defence impregnable," he said.

The ED said the marking of September 6 revived spirits and strengthened the people's resolve to defend the country against all sorts of threats.