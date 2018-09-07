SC orders expediting construction of Dhadhocha Dam

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered the Punjab Irrigation Department to seek immediate approval of the Punjab cabinet for the construction of Dhadhocha dam, according to Geo News report. As the case's hearing went under way in the apex court Thursday, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said he would not allow any further delay in the matter. "We will not allow bureaucratic matters to come in the way of construction of dams," remarked Justice Nisar. He ordered the Irrigation Department to ascertain the cause of delay in the construction of Dhadhocha dam.

The irrigation secretary, who was present for the hearing, apprised the court that the matter had been taken over by his department. "This dam will be constructed to provide water to Rawalpindi," they said.

Noting that despite the construction ordered, issued on August 27, 2015, the dam was yet to be built, the chief justice said that those responsible for the three-year delay will be held accountable. "We are not concerned with who has formed the government. It is a conspiracy to not provide water and those who are delaying construction of water reservoirs are part of the crime," remarked Justice Nisar. "We will ensure that every dam in Pakistan is constructed," said the top judge.

The SC then gave the irrigation secretary time till Sept 12 for consultations regarding the dam's construction and adjourned the case.