Thu September 06, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2018

Verification fee ofmeasurements to be abolished

LAHORE: The Punjab government Wednesday decided to abolish the annual verification fee of measurements which will benefit million of small shopkeepers in the province.

The decision was made in an Industries Department meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Industries, Trade and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal. It was decided that a draft bill for amendment to schedule would be sent to the provincial cabinet for approval. It was also decided to activate all the wings of Industries Department along with re-notification of all the district price control committees.

Aslam Iqbal said the equipment of measuring weight and other things should be corrected within a week; otherwise, strict action would be initiated against those who would try to exploit the masses. He directed the officers concerned to make the system of monitoring essential commodities more effective.

The minister said he would monitor the price mechanism of daily-use items. “We should work as a team, and those who could not serve the people had better go home”, he warned. Chairing a meeting of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade, the minister expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of the board.

He said the basic objective of the board was to promote investment but, unfortunately, its performance was unsatisfactory. Punjab Board of Investment and Trade will have to take practical steps for the promotion of investment, instead of paperwork, he said.

