Atomic absorption lab set upat GCU

The multi-sequential atomic absorption spectroscopy laboratory and biochar furnace room were established at the Government College University (GCU) Sustainable Development Study Center (GCU SDSC) for the identification and quantification of heavy metals in soils.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and Punjab Agricultural Research Board (PARB) Executive Member Dr Akram Qazi on Wednesday inaugurated the laboratory and furnace room set up under the project funded by the research board, according to a press release issued here.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Waqas-ud-Din Khan, the project manager, said PARB had awarded Rs 21.9 million research project to the GCU for cost effective improvement in nutritive value of rice and wheat crops through nanoparticles dopted biochar in saline-sodic soils. He gave insight into how the project benefits to the farmers.

Dr Waqas-ud-Din Khan elaborated that under this project, the university had set up a new lab and Biochar furnace room at SDSC. He said multi sequential atomic absorption spectrometer was imported from Germany with a cost of Rs 4.5 million.

“The Multi sequential Atomic absorption spectrometer will be used for the identification and quantification of heavy metals and it will provide an opportunity to test the soil and water analysis of farmer’s fields,” he added

Apart from that, Dr Waqas Khan said a grinding mill and stirring vessel were prepared locally. The stirring vessel is quite unique and cost effective in nature. It will provide an economical source to the society for doping any nutrient to the organic matter.