Promulgation of new rent control act demanded

Islamabad: Muhammad Naveed Malik, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to arrange the passage of rent control act from parliament within first 100 days of its term to resolve the longstanding issue of the local traders.

He said this while addressing the traders after inaugurating a real estate office in F-11 Markaz, Islamabad. Khalid Chaudhry former President ICCI, Jibran Gul, Sameen Sasoli, Ch. Aqib and others were also present at the occasion.

Muhammad Naveed Malik said that the local traders had been demanding for the promulgation of new rent control act in Islamabad for the last three decades, but still no progress was made to meet their very old demand.