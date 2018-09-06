Lahore billboards case: Reply sought from Cantonment Board, DHA, others

Ag Online

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, hearing a case related to installation of huge billboards in the city, adjourned the matter till the last week of this month after it issued notices to the DHA, Cantonment Board, Pakistan Railways, NHA and NLC, directing them to file their reply within 10 days.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar observed that establishing housing schemes was not a domain of the army and “if the army has to do this job then it should do it for its employees and martyrs”.

As three member bench headed by Chief Justice Nisar heard the matter, the DHA additional director general submitted that the DHA didn’t place any billboards in Lahore and the same had been exhibited by NLC and NHA. Latif Khosa – senior counsel for the DHA – argued that the federal or provincial governments did not provide funds to his client, to which the chief justice observed that a major part of their budget comes from similar sources. He also expressed his concern over the consequences of the globing warming and the lethargic attitude of the quarters concerned.