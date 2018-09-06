Thu September 06, 2018
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Imran Khan's govt decides to abolish PM's laptop, other schemes

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

APP
September 6, 2018

Indian HC summoned to Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: The Indian deputy high commissioner was summoned to the Foreign Office on Wednesday and a strong protest was lodged against the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces in Kotkotera Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) that led to the martyrdom of a civilian, a statement said.

The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Muhammad Faisal, summoned the Indian diplomat and condemned the incident of September 4 that resulted in the martyrdom of an innocent civilian Abdur Rauf, who was grazing his animals.

"The Indian forces have carried out more than 2,000 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdom of 32 innocent civilians, while injuring 122 others," a statement released from the Foreign Office said.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations. The Foreign Office termed the deliberate targeting of civilian population areas "deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws".

The statement from the Foreign Office spokesman said the ceasefire violations by India were a threat to regional peace and security and might lead to a strategic miscalculation. The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

