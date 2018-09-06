Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Sports

AFP
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Southgate won’t turn back time with England old guard

LONDON: Gareth Southgate has slammed the door on England’s old guard as he looks to build on his emerging side’s impressive World Cup campaign.

Just eight weeks after their first appearance in the World Cup semi-finals since 1990, England manager Southgate will be back on the touchline for Saturday’s UEFA Nations League opener against Spain at Wembley.

Southgate has opted for a young squad, with 28-year-old Fabian Delph the oldest member after Gary Cahill, Jamie Vardy and Ashley Young were ushered out of the group that went to the World Cup.

“We think we’ve got a strong squad. We’re three games into a new season and we looked through a lot of different players over the last couple of years,” Southgate said.“We decided that because of the way we want to play and the type of players we want to work with that there are some guys that didn’t fit that model.

“And so now we’re into a fresh cycle of probably not going back to players that have been in before and that we’ve had a good look at.“So the next group that we start to look at are probably coming through our younger age groups.”

Looking ahead to England’s Euro 2020 qualifying fixtures, former Under-21 coach Southgate plans to allow more young players to follow in the footsteps of Marcus Rashford, John Stones, Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling and company.

“There’s a couple of others that are still young, that still have room for growth - the Chalobahs, Will Hughes, Ross Barkleys - but I don’t want to bring them in now, three days into the camp,” he said.

“I’d rather do that when we feel they’re ready, we feel that we’re looking at them on merit and also we really like some of the age groups below and I think they’re quite likely to be the guys that push.

“But when you’re promoting young players you’ve got to be really careful about how quickly you do that because you want to give them game time, you want to bring them in, have them train and adapt to training.”

Southgate’s focus on youth does not appear to bode well for the likes of Ryan Bertrand, Joe Hart, Chris Smalling, Aaron Cresswell and Jake Livermore.

Bournemouth frontman Callum Wilson, 26, has a chance to break through down the line, but 30-year-old Troy Deeney’s Watford performances are set to go without reward.“I think Callum is another player we worked with in the under-21s, so we know a lot about Callum,” Southgate told Sky Sports.

“He’s certainly one we have to keep monitoring.“I think Troy is a player who really suits the way that Watford play and I’m a big fan of his.“But I think that we play slightly differently, and I think that, for me, the next forward players that I see that should be challenging are some of the younger ones.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him