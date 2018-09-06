Emirates announces competitive fares

KARACHI: Emirates has announced competitive fares across its global route network to inspire and encourage travellers explore new destinations and revisit their favourite cities, a statement said on Wednesday.

Customers have to book by September 14, 2018, for travel between September 16, 2018 and March 15, 2019, it added.

Passengers can enjoy competitive fares to more than 150 destinations, including Dubai, as well as destinations across the Americas, Europe and the Far East. Moreover, passengers can benefit from Emirates’ strategic partnership with flydubai, as this global sale also applies to 90 other destinations across the airlines’ complementary networks, it added.