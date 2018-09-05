PHC stays tuition fee collection for summer vacation

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday issued stay order on the collection of the annual fee, transportation fee in summer vacation and increase in tuition fee by the private educational institutions till the regulations are formulated by the Private Schools Regulatory Authority.

A division bench comprising Justice Syed Afsar Shah and Justice Ikramullah Khan issued the stay order on the collection of 100 percent tuition fee during summer vacation. It directed the schools to collect only 50 percent fee from students.

The court directed the private educational institutions to allow 50 percent sibling concession on the basis of kinship instead of 20 percent.

The bench issued the stay order till September 11, the next date of hearing.

The bench also issued a notice to respondents including KP government through chief secretary, secretary Education Department, Private Schools Regulatory Authority, Education Services Private Limited and Private Education Network in the case.

The court issued the orders in the amended writ petition filed by Peshawar Bar Association, All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parents Association through its president Zahidullah Zahid and a lawyer Sanaullah.

A panel of lawyers including Zahidullah, Khushnood Amjad, Sanaullah, Taimur and Asfandyar appeared in the case.

The amended writ petition was filed in the high court against increase in fee, tuition fee, full fee and transportation charges in summer vacation, only 20 percent sibling concession and other extra charges by the private educational institutions in the province after the Supreme Court remanded the case again to Peshawar High Court for fresh order and set aside the earlier decision.

About the facts of the case, it was stated in the petition that providing free primary and secondary education is the constitutional and statutory obligation of state but unfortunately the public sector education is ignored purposely to pave way for private educational sector, which is minting money by making the education a commercial entity and commodity while exploiting parents and the students.